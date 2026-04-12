NDA will come to power in Puducherry: Union minister Athawale

RPI (Athawale) president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday expressed confidence that BJP and NDA would come to power in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, while the NDA had a favourable atmosphere in Kerala as well.

Voters stand in a queue for the Puducherry assembly Election 2026, on Thursday, April 9.(ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alleging that law and order has failed in West Bengal, including a rise in crimes against women, he said people are disappointed with the Trinamool Congress government.

"We are confident that the BJP government will come this time. Goodbye to Mamata Didi is certain. Our government would also come in Assam, Pondicherry. In Tamil Nadu, also, NDA can come to power. Such an atmosphere is there. I had gone there twice or thrice," Athawale, Union MoS (Social Justice and Empowerment), told reporters here.

In Kerala, people want a change from LDF and UDF, and the NDA is likely to make major gains, he said.

Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the revolutionary step to provide 33 per cent reservation to women, Athawale said, during the special session of parliament next week, the number of Lok Sabha seats would rise to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} SC and ST women will have reservations in the 273 seats, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SC and ST women will have reservations in the 273 seats, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The move to provide women's reservation would empower women of the country, ensuring social, economic and political justice, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move to provide women's reservation would empower women of the country, ensuring social, economic and political justice, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON