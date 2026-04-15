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NDA winning, DMK losing for sure, declares PM Modi after Nagercoil roadshow

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 4.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:25 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, declaring that the “DMK is losing for sure.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and others during a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district. (@NarendraModi/via PTI)

Leading a high-octane roadshow in Nagercoil, approximately 600 km south of Chennai, the prime minister campaigned for alliance candidates ahead of the April 23 elections.

PM Modi, who arrived from Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter, commenced the 2-km roadshow from Veppamoodu Junction to Vadaseri. He was joined atop a flower-decked vehicle by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, and senior leaders K. Annamalai and Pon Radhakrishnan.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 27 seats.

In his interaction with the NDA candidates and leaders later, PM Modi exuded confidence that the NDA will win the state elections. “NDA is winning for sure. DMK is losing for sure. And we will also vote for better Tamil Nadu, Viksit (developed) Tamil Nadu,” he said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / NDA winning, DMK losing for sure, declares PM Modi after Nagercoil roadshow
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