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NDRF intensifies search for missing persons after Arunachal flash flood, two bodies recovered

Five people had gone missing in the flash flood. Authorities have so far recovered two bodies, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining three.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 02:15 pm IST
ANI |
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The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified search and rescue operations to trace three persons who remain missing after a flash flood struck the NEEPCO Colony near Possa village in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on June 24, officials said.

Five people had gone missing in the flash flood incident. Authorities have so far recovered two bodies, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining three.(File Photo/ ANI Video Grab)

Five people had gone missing in the flash flood incident. Authorities have so far recovered two bodies, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining three.

Also Read| Arunachal Pradesh flood: Air Force begins search and rescue ops in Keyi Panyor, SDRF roped in

Speaking to ANI, Anand Patel, Deputy Commandant of the 12th Battalion of the NDRF, said the force has deployed specialised equipment, dog squads and boats for the search operation.

"On June 24, a flash flood occurred in the morning in the NEEPCO area, leaving five people missing. The district administration and police initiated a search operation. An NDRF team was requested to assist; however, due to road blockages, they were unable to reach the site during the initial two days," Patel said."The NDRF team arrived yesterday and is currently conducting search operations using specialised equipment, canines and boats," he added.

"The primary challenges include the hilly terrain and changing weather conditions," he added.

Search operations are continuing in the affected area as rescue teams work to locate the remaining missing persons.

 
ndrf flash flood arunachal pradesh
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