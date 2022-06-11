Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NDRF team arrives in Chhattisgarh village to rescue 11-year-old from borewell
india news

NDRF team arrives in Chhattisgarh village to rescue 11-year-old from borewell

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said late Friday night that a team of NDRF Odisha has reached the villlage for the rescue operation.
Rescue operation underway in Janjgir-Champa district.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:34 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

A 11-year-old boy fell into a 80-feet deep bore well in a village in Janjgir-Champa district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Janjgir Champa, Vijay Agarwal, said that the rescue operation is underway and teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF) have been called to assist.

He further said that the child, identified as Rahul Sahu, fell into the abandoned bore well in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block.

On hearing the child’s cries from the borewell, his family members informed other villagers, he said.

Soon after being alerted about it, district administration and police officials reached the spot and launched the rescue work, he said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said late Friday night that a team of NDRF Odisha has reached the villlage for the rescue operation.

“Collective efforts are on to get 10-year-old Rahul out of the borewell. Senior officials of Janjgir-Champa district administration are there, we are all keeping an eye,” Baghel posted a video on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

JCB machines are being used to dig a parallel pit to rescue the child.

The boy is alive and the rescue operation is still underway, said Agarwal on Saturday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP