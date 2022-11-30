Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:18 AM IST

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group
Reuters |

New Delhi Television Ltd founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of promoter group vehicle RRPRH with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
ndtv
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP