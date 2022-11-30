NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:18 AM IST
NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.
Reuters |
New Delhi Television Ltd founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of promoter group vehicle RRPRH with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.
