NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

New Delhi Television Ltd founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of promoter group vehicle RRPRH with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON