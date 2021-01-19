Union minister Shripad Naik briefly brought out on wheelchair, will be discharged in a few days

Union minister Shripad Naik was on Tuesday briefly brought out of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he is undergoing treatment after meeting with an accident last week.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Naik said that by God's grace, he has recovered from the tragic accident.

"I am seeing this day after a long time. I appeal to people not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will be discharged in four to five days and after that, I will meet everyone," he said.

The minister greeted the hospital staff and doctors as he was brought out of his ward on a wheelchair.

A joint team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the GMCH is monitoring the minister's health. Naik is Union minister of state for defence and AYUSH.

Naik, 68, was on his way from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on January 11 when the accident took place. The minister's wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed in the accident which took place near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district.

Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna.

On the way, the driver lost his control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned.

"It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car" a police officer had told news agency PTI.

The doctors have said that it will take at least three to four months for Naik to recuperate completely.