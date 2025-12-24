Nearly 21% voters may get deleted after SIR in Andaman & Nicobar

Nearly 21% of the electorate in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could be deleted after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to data released by the chief electoral officer of the Union Territory on Tuesday. The final electoral roll for 2026 will be published after the completion of this process. (PTI)

Out of 310,404 electors listed as of October 27, enumeration forms were collected from 246,390 electors, accounting for 79.38% of the electorate. The remaining 64,014 electors, flagged under death, shifted or absent, and enrolment at multiple places, were dropped from the draft electoral roll for 2026.

The enumeration phase of the SIR in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was conducted from November 4 to December 18, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date. The timeline was extended twice by the Election Commission of India.

9,191 electors (2.96%) were marked as deceased, 51,906 electors (16.72%) were listed as shifted or absent. Another 2,917 electors (0.94%) were found to be enrolled at multiple places.

In absolute numbers, South Andaman district recorded the highest number of deleted electors at 51,801. Sri Vijaya Puram accounted for 44,502 deletions, while Ferrargunj and Little Andaman together recorded 7,299 deletions. Officials attributed the higher figures to population movement and the concentration of transferable employees and workers.

North and Middle Andaman district recorded 8,717 deletions across Diglipur, Mayabunder and Rangat. Officials said deletions in the district were linked to inter-island migration, employment-related movement and absence during enumeration.

The Nicobar district recorded 3,496 deletions, the lowest among the three districts. Car Nicobar accounted for 1,401 cases, while Nancowry and Campbell Bay together recorded 2,095 deletions. Officials said lower figures reflected relatively stable populations, though connectivity issues affected enumeration in some areas.

The Chief Electoral Officer said electors whose names were deleted could apply for inclusion during the claims and objections period from December 23 to January 22. The final electoral roll for 2026 will be published after the completion of this process.