'Need to make our respective societies future-ready': PM Modi at BRICS

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended full support to the expansion of the BRICS and said that India welcomes decision to move forward on this based on consensus.

While speaking at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, PM Modi said India had given a lot of importance to the countries of Global South under its G20 Presidency and lauded South Africa for the initiative as the chair of the BRICS summit. He said, "We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency," news agency ANI quoted.

PM Modi said the BRICS embarked on a long and amazing journey in the last two decades and highlighted how the New Development Bank of the grouping is playing an important role in carrying forward developmental activities in the Global South.

India suggested measures in areas of Railway research networks, and cooperation among MSMEs and start-ups and there has been significant progress in these fields, PM Modi said.

While emphasising the use and development of technology, PM Modi said that the BRICS countries have to make their societies future-ready to make the grouping a future-ready organisation and that technology will play an important role in these endeavours.

The prime minister also recalled the deep and old relations of Johannesburg with India and Mahatma Gandhi's connection with South Africa and the historical connections between the two countries.

He said, "To come to a beautiful city like Johannesburg once again is a matter of joy for me and my delegation. This city has deep and old relations with Indians and Indian history. At a distance from here is located Tolstoy Farm the construction of which was done by Mahatma Gandhi 110 years back. By connecting the great ideas of India, Eurasia and Africa, Mahatma Gandhi placed a strong foundation of our unity and harmony."

PM Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday and received a ceremonial welcome at Waterkloof Air Force Base. Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

