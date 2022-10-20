‘Need to make sustainable choices’: PM Modi launches Mission LiFE in Gujarat in presence of UN chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Lifestyle for Environment – Mission LiFE – at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia in the presence of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue, that govts or international institutions will take steps regarding... But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change,” highlighted PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Envisaged by the Prime Minister, Mission LIFE aims to be India's signature initiative at the United Nations to nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, read a statement from his office. The global movement will showcase sustainable goals and climate actions taken by countries and individuals around the world.

“Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment… Our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting climate crisis,” Modi said, addressing the delegates at the event.

“Using cycles while going to gyms, doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment,” PM said. “Reuse, reduce and recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices.”

Ahead of the launch, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres. The duo paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the UN Secretary-General joined Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

