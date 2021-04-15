Home / India News / NEET PG 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 spike, new date will be announced later
india news

NEET PG 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 spike, new date will be announced later

The decision comes soon after nine doctors filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan addresses the 3rd anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centre Program, through video conferencing from Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI04_14_2021_000168B)(PTI)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test for post graduate students, scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed for the time being, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

"Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," the minister tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP