Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
india news

NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The minister’s statement came two days after the Supreme Court paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process.
Representational image.(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union health minister Mansukh Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from 12 January.

The minister’s statement came two days after the Supreme Court paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process that it said should go ahead based on the existing 27 per cent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 per cent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.

In a statement on Facebook, the health minister said the move will give more strength to the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease. “My best wishes to all the candidates.”

There is an "urgent need" to begin the admission process, the apex court had said on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The order came as a relief for the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which has recently led a weeks-long protest over the delay in starting of NEET-PG counselling that majorly affected healthcare services in government hospitals across the country, especially Delhi. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP