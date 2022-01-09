NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from 12 January.

The minister’s statement came two days after the Supreme Court paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process that it said should go ahead based on the existing 27 per cent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 per cent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.

In a statement on Facebook, the health minister said the move will give more strength to the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease. “My best wishes to all the candidates.”

There is an "urgent need" to begin the admission process, the apex court had said on Friday.

The order came as a relief for the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which has recently led a weeks-long protest over the delay in starting of NEET-PG counselling that majorly affected healthcare services in government hospitals across the country, especially Delhi.

