Neha Hiremath’s family demands CBI probe into 2024 murder case

The murder of 22-year-old Neha Hiremath, a student at BVB Engineering College in Hubballi, continues to remain a political controversy as her father, Niranjan Hiremath, on Monday reiterated his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. Nearly nine months after the killing, the investigation remains unresolved. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, led to Fayaz's immediate arrest.

Neha was stabbed to death on April 18, 2024, by Fayaz, a fellow student, allegedly in retaliation for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, led to Fayaz’s immediate arrest. However, the case has since been mired in controversy, with Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress leader and member of the Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation, accusing the state government of failing to fulfil its promise of justice within 120 days.

“The government promised justice within 120 days, yet here we are, still waiting for answers. The hope of receiving justice from the state and CID is dwindling,” Niranjan told reporters. He emphasised that transferring the case to the CBI was the only way to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

The call for a CBI probe gained momentum, with Pramod Muthalik, head of the Sri Ram Sena, echoing Niranjan’s demand for accountability. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Friday, Muthalik stressed the urgency of the matter, stating, “It has been nine months since his daughter was murdered, and still, we see no justice. We need to be clear about the direction of this investigation.”

Muthalik also claimed to have evidence of political interference in the case, alleging that influential figures and politicians may be involved. “I have proof of political interference, and it’s essential to investigate these links further,” he said. His organisation has been actively pursuing the case, successfully pressuring the college administration to suspend Fayaz following the murder.

The Karnataka government initially transferred the investigation to the criminal investigation department (CID) and promised to establish a fast-track court to expedite the trial. However, no special court has been set up, and the family has expressed growing frustration over the lack of progress.

“The state government promised to set up a fast-track court to try the case and dispose of it within 120 days, but the government did nothing. Even the court was not set up. If the case is handed over to the CBI, then my family would get justice,” Niranjan added.