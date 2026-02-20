Three-year-old girl raped, killed, buried in pit in Gurugram; neighbour arrested

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping, killing, and burying a three-year-old girl in a shallow pit in an empty plot near the industrial area of Gurugram’s Sector 37, police said on Friday. The girl’s body was recovered around 2am on Friday. Investigators said that the girl’s parents filed a missing report around 12.15am on Friday. (HT file photo for representation/Subhash Sharma)

Investigators said the suspect, who is from Bihar’s Supaul district, worked at a manufacturing firm. They added that he lived in the building, where the girl also resided with her parents, and would often play with her.

Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said that the girl was playing when the accused took her at least four kilometres away between 7pm and 7.15pm on Thursday and raped her. “Afterwards, he throttled her, dug a shallow pit, and fled after burying the body,” he said.

Investigators said that the girl’s parents filed a missing report around 12.15am on Friday. They added that the suspect was caught on CCTV cameras taking away the girl. He was picked up and soon confessed to murdering the girl after raping her. “The suspect took the police team to the spot and helped them recover the body, after which forensic experts were called to collect evidence,” Turan said.

The accused has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 103(1) (murder) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.