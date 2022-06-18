Neither ‘Jawan’ nor ‘Kisan’ is safe: Congress slams Modi govt over Agnipath stir

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over widespread protests against 'Agnipath' - its new armed forces recruitment scheme - drawing parallels between agitations in nearly a dozen states this week and the national year-long protests against the government's farm laws.

The party tweeted photographs of 'Agnipath' protesters and lathi-charged by security personnel, and said: "Because of the anti-people decisions of the Modi government, neither the Jawan (youth) nor the Kisan (farmer) are safe. Is the country in safe hands?"

Earlier today the Congress announced it would hold a 'satyagraha' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday in solidarity with armed forces aspirants protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme.

The opposition party has strongly criticised the new military recruitment scheme and has demanded its immediate rollback, saying it is neither in the interest of the country nor its security.

On Saturday, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram tweeted their disapproval.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at 'mafiveer' prime minister Narendra Modi and said that just as he had to withdraw the farm laws, he would have to accept the the demand to roll back 'Agnipath'.

Rahul Gandhi has made four 'Agnipath'-focused tweet-attacks on the government this week.

He earlier warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party the scheme will reduce armed forces' operational effectiveness and compromise their dignity and valour. He also urged PM Modi to not take an 'agnipareeksha' of the unemployed youth's patience and make them walk on an agnipath.

Chidambaram tweeted: "The piecemeal concessions to the Agnipath scheme announced by the government prove our point that the scheme was ill-thought and poorly conceived."

Chidambaram added that given the massive opposition to the scheme, the proper course is to completely halt it, 'put out the issues and hold wide consultations on the solutions'.

