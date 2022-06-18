‘Agnipath' protest LIVE: 6 FIRs filed, 260 people arrested after UP violence
Agnipath scheme protest live updates: Violent protests broke out this week in several states over 'Agnipath' - the centre's controversial new armed forces recruitment scheme - as protesters clashed with security forces, torched or vandalised trains and railway stations and blocked railway tracks and highways. A police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was also torched and the homes of senior BJP figures in Bihar, including deputy chief minister Renu Devi, were attacked. One death was reported from Secuderabad in Telangana, where too the railway station was vandalised, trains were torched and dozens were injured as police fired in the air to disperse crowds. Police in UP fired tear gas at protesters on a major highway and public buses were attacked.
Protests also erupted in Haryana - where internet services were snapped - Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh - where another railway station was attacked and trains set on fire - and Bengal. Railways officials estimated that hundreds of trains were either cancelled, diverted or terminated before their destination due to the protests.
Overall, hundreds have been arrested across various states and a bandh has been called in Bihar. 'Agnipath' has been fiercely criticised by opposition leaders too. The government has defended its policy, explaining that recruits, or 'Agniveers', retiring after four years will be given financial aid. Also, in a nod to protesters' concerns, the government has relaxed the upper age limit from 21 to 23.
Jun 18, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Agnipath protest: 2 more trains cancelled
13240 Kota Patna Express and Avadh express cancelled by Railways from initial station in view of ongoing agitation nationwide against Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian armed forces.
Jun 18, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Centre has to take this back, the way it revoked farm laws: Owaisi on Agnipath scheme
"Agnipath scheme is absolutely wrong decision taken by the Government and it is not good for the country at all. PM Modi thinks that our Navy officers and soldiers are contractual employees or contractual lecturers, but their profession is honourable," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI.
Jun 18, 2022 10:29 AM IST
KCR announces ₹25 lakh ex gratia for kin of youth killed in Agnipath protest: Report
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced ₹25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the youth who was allegedly killed in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme recently introduced by the Central government.
Jun 18, 2022 10:15 AM IST
'Mafiveer PM will have to take back Agnipath', warns Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his attack on the government over the controversial 'Agnipath' armed forces recruitment scheme, this time taking a swipe at 'Mafiveer' prime minister Narendra Modi and warning the government it will be forced to scrap the new military policy in the same way it was forced to withdraw the three farm laws. Read more
Jun 18, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Congress to stage sit in against Agnipath scheme
Congress leaders to stage ‘satyagraha' on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers will participate, according to the statement.
Jun 18, 2022 09:43 AM IST
‘Deployed security forces at crucial spots'
We have deployed security forces at crucial spots. We appeal to students to protest peacefully. FIR filed against 170 people, 46 arrested for vandalisation at Danapur railway station. Strict action to be taken against those involved in violence, says Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna DM, as per ANI.
Jun 18, 2022 09:42 AM IST
10% reservation for 'Agniveers' in CAPF, Assam Rifles, says centre
Faced with protests over the employability of 'Agniveers' after their four-year tour of duty, the centre has said 10% of jobs in the Central Armed Police Force and Assam Rifles will be reserved for them. The centre has also decided to relax upper age limits for recruitment to these forces for three years; this applies to 'Agniveers' only. In addition, the first batch of 'Agniveers' will benefit from a five-year relaxation of upper age limit, the home ministry said.
Jun 18, 2022 09:35 AM IST
UP Police appeal to protesters
Anand Prakash Tiwari, the joint CP of Kanpur Police, has urged students 'not to indulge' in violence. "All boys associated with such WhatsApp groups (those police say are being used to spread rumours and violence) have been identified. I appeal to all the students not to indulge in any such act," he told ANI, adding, "We will investigate such people who are planning these illegal activities and will take actions against them as per law."
Jun 18, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Bandh in Bihar
Students' organisations in Bihar, led by the All India Students' Association, have called a 24-hour Bihar bandh today demanding an immediate rollback of the 'Agnipath' scheme. The bandh has been backed by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, while ex-Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said his Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular - an ally of the ruling BJP - will also back the bandh.
Jun 18, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Case against protesters in Secunderabad
Police have filed a case against anti-'Agnipath' protesters in Telangana's Secunderabad, where one agitator was killed and several others, including cops, injured in the violence. A train was set on fire the Secunderabad Railway Station was damaged in the protests. Protestors also vandalised a TSRTC bus at Secunderabad bus station. Anuradha, a Secunderabad Railway Police official, told news agency ANI: "Around 1500 to 3000 people protested. They held stone-pelting also in which some police personnel got injured."
Jun 18, 2022 09:29 AM IST
6 FIRs, 260 arrests in UP so far
Six FIRs have been registered across four UP districts in connection with violent protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme, news agency ANI reported. 260 people have been arrested so far.
Jun 18, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Protesters try to set bus on fire in UP's Jaunpur
A large mob staged a demonstration against the 'Agnipath' and 'Agniveer' scheme in Sikrara area of Jaunpur this morning. They threw stones and tried to set a bus on fire. A big police force has reached the spot.
