‘Agnipath' protest LIVE: 6 FIRs filed, 260 people arrested after UP violence

Agnipath scheme protest live updates: Violent protests broke out this week in several states over 'Agnipath' - the centre's controversial new armed forces recruitment scheme - as protesters clashed with security forces, torched or vandalised trains and railway stations and blocked railway tracks and highways. A police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was also torched and the homes of senior BJP figures in Bihar, including deputy chief minister Renu Devi, were attacked. One death was reported from Secuderabad in Telangana, where too the railway station was vandalised, trains were torched and dozens were injured as police fired in the air to disperse crowds. Police in UP fired tear gas at protesters on a major highway and public buses were attacked.

Protests also erupted in Haryana - where internet services were snapped - Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh - where another railway station was attacked and trains set on fire - and Bengal. Railways officials estimated that hundreds of trains were either cancelled, diverted or terminated before their destination due to the protests.

Overall, hundreds have been arrested across various states and a bandh has been called in Bihar. 'Agnipath' has been fiercely criticised by opposition leaders too. The government has defended its policy, explaining that recruits, or 'Agniveers', retiring after four years will be given financial aid. Also, in a nod to protesters' concerns, the government has relaxed the upper age limit from 21 to 23.

