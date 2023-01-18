Nepal plane crash: Kin fail to identify four U.P. victims among charred bodies

VARANASI The family members of four men from Ghazipur who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal failed to make out the bodies of their loved ones among the 25 charred bodies that were shown to them on Wednesday. The development comes after a family member each of the four young victims left for Kathmandu on Monday to receive the mortal remains.

Now, the bereaved family members would be given a second attempt to identify the bodies on Saturday, said Ghazipur district officials. “As many as 25 charred bodies were shown to us but we could not make out,” said Abhinesh Kushwaha, elder brother of victim Abhishek Kushwaha.

Once the identification process is done, a DNA test would be carried out before handing out the dead bodies. However, the Nepal government is yet to decide whether the bodies will be handed over directly to the kin or sent to India as per protocol.

Five Indians, including the four from Ghazipur and one from Bihar, were on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft which crashed in Pokhara on Sunday. All 72 people on board the aircraft are believed to be dead as rescue workers have not found any survivors so far.

“One person each from the five bereaved families, along with a nayab tehsildaar and a police constable, left for Kathmandu on Monday for the identification of the dead bodies. They were sent after district administration got a call from the Nepal Embassy to complete the identification formalities,” said Jaya Singh, tehsildaar, Kasimabad tehsil, Ghazipur.

The four Ghazipur victims on the ill-fated plane include -- Sonu Jaiswal (35), Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27). The four friends had initially planned to travel to Pokhara from Kathmandu by road. However, at the last minute, they decided to take a flight instead.