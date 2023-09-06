Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quits BJP: ‘Impossible for me’

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the BJP on Wednesday citing differences -- ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Chandra Kumar Bose was BJP's vice president in West Bengal in 2016 and was dropped in 2020. In his resignation letter, he said he received no support from the BJP -- neither at the Centre or at the state level to propagate the ideology of the Bose brothers -- Subash Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose. "My own ardent promotional efforts to achieve these laudable objectives have not received any support from the BJP, either at the Centre or at the state level in West Bengal.I had put forward a details proposal suggesting a Bengal strategy to reach out to the people of Bengal. My proposals were ignored. Given these unfortunate circumstances, it has become impossible for me to continue in all conscience as a member of the BJP," he wrote.

Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Bose quits BJP: ‘Impossible for me’(ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have chosen to take this critical step on a significant date for the Bose family which I the 134th birth anniversary of my grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose, the elder brother, mentor and comrade-in-arms of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," the letter read.

Talking about his inspiration to join the BJP, Chandra Kumar Bose praised PM Modi's leadership and development programme. "My discussions then centred on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers. My understanding, both then and later, has been that I would propagate this ideology across the nation on a BJP platform. It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of the BJP with the primary objective to propagate Netaji's ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste and creed," Chandra Bose wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON