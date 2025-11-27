Netflix down for thousands of US users, issues also reported in India as fans await Stranger Things' final season

Popular streaming platform Netflix is reportedly down for many users in the United States, with some effect also seen in India. According to Downdetector, over 15,000 reports were made at around 6 am, and about 60 reports were raised in India. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. A Netflix logo is displayed at the Lucca Comics & Games 2025 event in Lucca, Italy(REUTERS)

The Netflix outage coincides with the release of the final season of hit Netflix original Stranger Things. Fans of the show took to X as they faced issues streaming the final season due to the outage.

“Stranger Things dropped & Netflix crashed.." one the users wrote. “NETFLIX IS DOWN AND I CANT WATCH #StrangerThingsSeason5 NOOOOOOO,” wrote another.

Fans had eagerly been waiting for the 5th and final season of the show, which was releasing three years after the last one. The final season's part one was scheduled for streaming in India starting 6:30 am on Thursday. The remaining episodes are set to premiere on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The show is quite popular, and stars big names like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and Sadie Sink, among others.

The latest outage comes days after worldwide cloud network Cloudflare witnessed a massive outage, affecting several platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Uber, Spotify, Truth Social and Canva, among others.