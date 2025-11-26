Stranger Things Season 5 India release: When and where to watch?

The wait is finally over as Stranger Things Season 5 is all set to premiere today. The first four days of the popular sci-fi series will premiere on November 26, Thanksgiving Eve. The remaining episodes are set to premiere on Christmas and New Year's Eve. As per USA Today, Season 5 has been confirmed to be the series finale. Stranger Things season 5 India release details(Netflix)

Stranger Things Season 5 release time

Netflix is skipping its usual 12:30 PM IST drop this time, with Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 hitting India on November 27 at 6:30 AM IST to line up with the U.S. prime-time launch. After that, Part 2 arrives on December 26, 2025, bringing three big chapters that push the story close to its emotional high point. The series will wrap with the finale episode streaming on January 1.

Synopsis of the show

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” reads the synopsis of the Netflix show.

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” the synopsis further added.

Where to watch

Episode list

Episode 1 - “The Crawl”

Episode 2 - “The Vanishing of …”

Episode 3 - “The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4 - “Sorcerer”

Episode 5 - “Shock Jock”

Episode 6 - “Escape From Camazotz”

Episode 7 - “The Bridge”

Episode 8 - “The Rightside Up”

FAQs:

When will the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere?

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on November 26.

How many episodes does the Stranger Things Season 5 have?

Stranger Things Season 5 has eight episodes.