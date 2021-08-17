Netta D’Souza appointed as new acting chief of Mahila Congress

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Netta D’Souza as the new interim president of its women’s wing Mahila Congress after its earlier president Sushmita Dev resigned from the post and party on August 15.

“The Congress has appointed Netta D’ Souza as the acting president of Mahila Congress with immediate effect till a full-time president is appointed,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

The decision was taken two days after Dev resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress on August 16.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dev said she was grateful to the Congress for giving her ample opportunities and that she values her 30-year association with the party and has no grievances.

““My association with the Congress has been 30 years long and I have listed reasons for resignation in my letter. Congress gave me many opportunities as an MP and as president of Mahila Congress too… I believe whatever responsibility was given to me, I worked on it fully. And if there have been some lacunae in my work, I hope its president will forgive me,” she said.

Dev had quit the party two days after she met with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Assam’s newly appointed Congress team had also attended the meeting.

D’Souza was also a part of Youth Congress as a secretary, apart from contributing to the Congress’ student wing NSUI too.