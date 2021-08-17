TMC excellent platform to work for the area I belong to: Sushmita Dev

A day after former Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), she said that she has no grievance against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. She said she joined the TMC as she found it to be an “excellent platform” for her purpose to work for the area she belongs to. Following Dev’s resignation, the Congress appointed Netta D’Souza as interim president for the women’s wing until a full-time president is chosen.

“My association with the Congress has been 30 years long and I have listed reasons for resignation in my letter. Congress gave me many opportunities as an MP and as president of Mahila Congress too… I believe whatever responsibility was given to me, I worked on it fully. And if there have been some lacunae in my work, I hope its president will forgive me,” she said at a press conference.

Dev added that after submitting her resignation to the Congress on August 15, she travelled to Kolkata on August 16 where she met Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, and had an hour-long conversation with him. “Following this, I met Mamata didi who ratified my membership (in the party),” Dev said.

She said that joining the TMC will not, in any way, be “counterproductive” towards the goal that the Opposition was looking at in the future.

She also added that while in Congress, Rahul Gandhi gave her ample opportunities to contest elections, to be a national spokesperson, and to be a part of the Mahila Congress. “Not even for a moment, I will be ungrateful for that,” she said.

Meanwhile, regarding her conversation with Abhishek Banerjee, Dev added that her meeting with him had been excellent. She said that Abhishek Banerjee has “immense clarity and is confident about his vision”.

“He can take that vision to the ground in whichever direction and whichever part of the country (he wants),” she said.

Dev said it was utterly wrong to compare Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. “This is against my principles. I have worked under Rahul Gandhi... and shall work under Abhishek Banerjee too. Both have their qualities and in the future, the efforts of this duo will bring results that everyone will see,” she said.

Asked whether she was disappointed with the Congress, Dev said that “every journey in life has ups and downs” but she has no grievances.

She said TMC was the “excellent platform” for her “purpose” to start, “especially” from the area where she comes from. Dev added that her job will remain the same and it is just the platform that has changed.

She said that legacy of Mamata Banerjee was an inspiration.

“I have my full faith in Mamata didi. I have joined the TMC without any preconditions because a new relation sustains on trust (not preconditions),” she said.

Meanwhile, Derek O’Brien said that the TMC was not “poaching” politicians but were just welcoming those with relevant aspirations.