‘Never said I will be CM for 2.5 years’: Siddaramaiah on ‘power-sharing' agreement in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that he would remain in office for the full five-year term, saying he was confident of the Congress high command’s support. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an event in Bengaluru.(PTI Photo)

Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly on issues related to the development of North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said he had never claimed that his tenure as chief minister would be limited to half the term.

“I am confident that the high command will allow me to complete five years’ term,” he said while responding to a query from BJP MLAs on whether the government’s promises to North Karnataka would be fulfilled during his tenure, according to a PTI report.

“I feel that the high command is on my side, but I will abide by the high command’s decision,” he added.

Siddaramaiah’s remarks come amid speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

On December 12, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar dismissed speculation speculations about the nature of his dinner meet.

D K Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honor them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

Siddaramaiah answers BJP's questions

When BJP’s V Sunil Kumar questioned his political future, Siddaramaiah replied, “I am the Chief Minister. If the high command decides, I will be the Chief Minister in future as well.”

As opposition members pressed him on the alleged “power-sharing” agreement between him and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for holding the top post on a rotational basis, Siddaramaiah said, “I never said that I will be the Chief Minister for two-and-half years.”

Sunil Kumar said, “We want you to fulfill all the promises you made here for the North Karnataka region. You have to make it clear whether you will be the Chief Minister in future as well.”

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said, “I will remain the Chief Minister in future as well.” He also reminded BJP leaders that their senior leader B S Yediyurappa had promised a full term but was forced to step down.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said, “We don’t have anyone to direct us. We are the producer, director and actor, whereas you have a director.”