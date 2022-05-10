Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Never too old’: Omar Abdullah lauds former Haryana CM OP Chautala as he passes Class 10 at 87

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala qualified Class 10 and Class 12 board exam at the age of 87.
Published on May 10, 2022 06:17 PM IST
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who on Tuesday shared the news that he had passed his Class 10 and Class 12 exams at the age of 87, has been congratulated and praised by politicians and celebrities, including Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who pointed out that one is 'never too old' to learn.

"A person is never too old to learn. Congratulations Chautala (sahib)," Abdullah tweeted earlier in the day, attaching a news report showing Chautala with his marksheet.

Chautala's feat - passing both Class 10 and Class 12 exams at this time - was also applauded by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and actor Nimrat Kaur, who recently starred in a film called 'Dasvi' - which is about a politician appearing for Class 10 exams in jail.

Nimrat tweeted, 'Absolutely marvelous!! (sic) Age is truly only a digit or two."

Abhishek also shared the article and tweeted, "Badhai!!! #Dasvi."

Chautala refused to speak to the media at the examination centre, saying "I am a student."

The former chief minister appeared for the Class 12 exam last year under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld after authorities found he had not yet passed the Class 10 English exam. To get his Class 12 result and final certificate, Chautala then appeared for his Class 10 exam.

He had cleared the rest of his Class 10 exams from the National Institute of Open School in 2017, while serving his 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection to his role in a teachers' recruitment scam.

