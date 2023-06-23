New app to help farmers self-enrol for PM-Kisan

Farmers will be able to enroll and monitor transactions under PM-Kisan, the Union government’s income-transfer scheme for cultivators, through a mobile app with face-recognition technology, which will avoid paper work and manual applications, agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said, launching the application on Thursday.

Users can monitor transaction status, link their land records, which is mandatory to avail the benefits, know dates of installments through the app, according to details shared by the ministry

The Android-based app is aimed at simplifying on-boarding of beneficiaries, who can now self enroll themselves. The app has an integrated e-know your customer (eKYC, essential for identification and verification) validation feature, Tomar said at the end of a review of the programme.

The app has an integrated e-know your customer (eKYC, essential for identification and verification) validation feature, Tomar said at the end of a review of the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse cash worth ₹16800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers under the PM-KISAN income-transfer scheme for agriculturists on Monday in Karnatak’s Belagavi, an official statement said.

“The app will help remote farmers to enroll themselves sitting in their homes. It can be used by state government officials, each of whom can enroll up to 500 farmers through the app,” Tomar said.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000—one every four months. It was launched on 24 February, 2019, when the first instalment was paid.

This was the 13th instalment under the scheme. The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.

This was the 13th instalment under the scheme. The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.

Since its launch, the government has disbursed more than ₹2.24 lakh crore to eligible farmers . PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 % funding from the central government. Identification of beneficiaries is the responsibility of state governments as per scheme guidelines. Any land-owning farming household can enroll itself subject to exclusions, such as income ceilings, tax payments and total asset value.

During the Covid lockdown, Rs. 1.75 lakh crore was distributed in multiple instalments to support farmers. The scheme has also benefited over 30 million women farmers who collectively received over Rs. 53,600 crores, the government said.

The initiative’s funds have spurred rural economic growth, eased credit constraints for farmers and boosted agricultural investments, the government added. It has also increased farmers’ risk-taking capacity, leading to more productive investments.

PM-KISAN funds are helping recipients meet their agricultural needs and other expenses like education, medical care and marriage, the statement added, citing a study.

