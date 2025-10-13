New criminal laws will bring revolution in ease of justice: Amit Shah

Jaipur: The three new criminal laws, which came into effect in July last year, will bring revolution in ease of justice across the country, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Jaipur on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah.

“India had an image of delivering delayed justice. But these three latest criminal laws will now ensure smooth and time-bound delivery of justice. These will be revolutionary for the ease of justice,” Shah said while inaugurating an exhibition on these three laws, ‘Nava Vidhaan- Nyaya Ki Nayi Pehchhan’, organised by the Rajasthan Police at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

Lauding the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that the new laws have increased the conviction rate and time-bound chargesheeting rate within a year of their implementation.

He said, “Rajasthan had only 42% conviction rate before the implementation of these acts which rose to 60% in a year. At least 50% of the chargesheets are now being filed timely paving way for fast justice. I am confident that it will also reach 90% soon.”

“These three laws included a separate chapter for the offences against the women and children to ensure better justice to them. It has also included new provisions of e-FIR and zero-FIR, mandated the videography of any seizure, and also the forensic test in any offence which may lead to more than seven years of imprisonment,” said Shah.

He also explained the benefits of adding separate codes for mob lynching, terrorism, and digital crimes in the new criminal laws.

“These laws will be proven to be the biggest reformation in the criminal justice system in the 21st century. When we brought these acts, people had doubts. But, these acts have scientific provisions. MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) is guiding every state to implement it properly. The police staff have also been given training,” Shah added.

The three new criminal laws- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023- came into effect on July 1, 2024. These laws replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CoCP), and Indian Evidence Act (IEA), respectively.

“With these three laws we got rid of the Acts that had been made by the British before Independence,” Shah said.

Shah on Monday also laid the foundation stones of at least ₹4 lakh crores of investments, which the Rajasthan government received during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in December last year.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Shah said, “When I came to visit the summit last year, a comment came from Gehlot. He raised doubt over the implementation of the total ₹35 lakh crores of MoUs that our government received in the summit. We didn’t say anything that time. But, unlike the Congress government, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) does what they say. I congratulate (chief minister) Bhajan Lal (Sharma) for achieving this milestone by rolling out the groundbreaking of ₹3 lakh crores MoUs by April and then another ₹4 lakh crores by September- whose foundation stones are being laid today.”

Shah also urged the Rajasthan people to purchase more domestic products during Diwali to promote the economy of our local labourers. “Our domestic products, manufactured by the locals should be prioritised. (PM) Modi has made us the fourth largest economy in the world. As we promote our domestic products more in our daily lives, our economy will boost and soon reach the top in the world by 2047 when we will celebrate the centenary of our independence,” he said.

During the event, Shah also unveiled the vision document of Vikasit Rajasthan-2047, disbursed ₹260 crores to over 47,000 school students in the state to purchase uniforms, and also launched the official portal of the 150-unit monthly free electricity scheme.

Addressing the event, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also said that the BJP government is dedicated to the farmers, women, labourers, and youth in the state. “Their development will ensure the exact Vikasit Rajasthan we are dreaming of.”

Considering the three new criminal laws are the result of a foresight of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, he further added: “They are committed to the development of this nation. It is Shah’s foresight with which Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir without any bloodshed. We are also close to achieving a Naxalites-free state. The new three criminal codes are not only revolutionary but a commitment to Indian culture and values.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Shah’s visit, ex-CM Gehlot urged him to take cognisance of the rising crimes in Rajasthan. Posting a collage of some heinous crime reports from various newspapers, he said, “I hope Shah will answer the people of Rajasthan about the rapid increase of serious crimes in the state and also the delayed justice to the family of Kanhaiyalal Sahu (a tailor who was murdered in Udaipur in 2022 allegedly for his social media posts in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammed.)”