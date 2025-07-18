New EU sanctions lower oil price cap, ban products made from Russian crude

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) on Friday unveiled a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia over its war against Ukraine, including a reduction of the oil price cap from $60 to about $48 a barrel and the designation of the Vadinar Refinery in which Russian energy firm Rosneft has a major stake. The EU’s foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said on social media that the 27-member bloc had approved “one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date”. (Reuters/ Representative photo)

The 18th package of sanctions, announced almost two months after the previous package, included measures largely aimed at curbing the revenues of Russia’s oil and energy sector such as an import ban on refined petroleum products made from Russian crude oil and coming from any third country. Russia has emerged as India’s top energy supplier since the West slapped sanctions on its oil after the invasion of Ukraine, and currently accounts for nearly 35% of overall supplies, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials on the development, though petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that India is confident of meeting its oil needs from alternative sources if Russian supplies are hit by sanctions.

The EU will now set a moving price cap on Russian crude at 15% below its average market price in a bid to improve on the largely ineffective $60-cap set by the G7 in December 2022. There was, however, no clarity on who would enforce the price cap.

“The EU is lowering the price cap for crude oil from USD 60 to USD 47.6 per barrel, to align it with current global oil prices and is introducing an automatic and dynamic mechanism to modify the oil price cap and ensure that this price cap is effective,” the EU said in a statement on the new sanctions package.

“Full-fledged sanctions (asset freezes, travel bans, bans on providing resources) target Russian and international companies managing shadow fleet vessels, traders of Russian crude oil and a major customer of the shadow fleet – a refinery in India with Rosneft as its main shareholder,” the statement said.

The EU was referring to Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery in Gujarat in which Russia’s state-owned energy exploration and production major Rosneft has a 49.13% stake. The facility is India’s second largest single-site refinery with an annual capacity of 20 million metric tonnes (MMT) or 405,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The bloc will ban the import of “refined petroleum products made from Russian crude oil and coming from any third country – with the exception of Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States – thereby preventing Russia’s crude oil from reaching the EU market through the back door,” the statement said.

It was not immediately clear how this measure will impact several Indian refiners that ship their products made from Russian crude to EU member states.

The EU will also impose further sanctions “across the shadow fleet value chain” used by Russia to move energy across the world. “An additional 105 vessels will be subject to a port access ban and a ban on the provision of a broad range of services related to maritime transport, bringing the total number of listed vessels to 444,” the statement said.

“This measure targets non-EU tankers that are part of Vladimir Putin’s shadow fleet circumventing the oil price cap mechanism, which support the energy sector of Russia or which transport military equipment for Russia or stolen Ukrainian grain,” it added.

Kallas said the EU will limit access to funding for Russian banks, ban the use of Nord Stream pipelines, and put “more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enable sanctions evasion, and (block) tech exports used in drones”.

She added, “We will keep raising the costs, so stopping the aggression becomes the only path forward for Moscow.”

India has traditionally not accepted unilateral sanctions and has called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and negotiations cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.

Relations between India and the EU have been significantly strengthened in fields ranging from trade and investment to defence and security in recent years, though the conflict in Ukraine remains a topic on which the two sides have not been able to find much convergence. The two sides are currently engaged in negotiations to finalise a free trade agreement by the end of the year.