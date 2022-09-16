New Telangana secretariat to be named after Ambedkar: KCR

The Telangana government on Thursday announced naming the newly-built state secretariat complex after Dr B R Ambedkar.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to take steps to name the new state secretariat building, which is still under construction, after Ambedkar.

The announcement comes after the state legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to name the new Parliament building complex after Ambedkar.

“I will write a letter to the Prime Minister to take this resolution into consideration and name the Parliament building after Ambedkar,” KCR said, according to the CMO release.

Describing the decision as exemplary for the entire country, the chief minister said it was a moment of pride for the Telangana people to have the state secretariat building named after an intellectual like Ambedkar.

He said the Telangana government was committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. “The aspirations of Ambedkar are fulfilled by making Telangana a role model for all the states in the country within a short period. Telangana could become a reality only because of the incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar,” he said.

“Ambedkar’s spirit guides us in implementing the federal spirit and providing equal rights and opportunities to all communities. The real Indianness is that the people of India are respected equally without discrimination of caste, creed, gender and region, and equal opportunities are provided to all,” he added.

KCR’s daughter and TRS lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha lauded the chief minister’s decision.

“I extend my gratitude to CM #KCR Garu for naming the Telangana Secretariat after Babasaheb B R Ambedkar Ji, whose principles of inclusivity reflect in our beloved Constitution. Hopefully, the PM will consider Hon’ble CM Garu’s demand of naming the new Parliament after #Ambedkar Ji,” she tweeted.

Several ministers in KCR’s cabinet also appreciated his decision to name the secretariat building after Ambedkar.

