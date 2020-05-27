New world order post Covid-19, balance of power between US, China will change: Rahul Gandhi

india

“People say 9/11 was a new chapter, this [Covid-19] is a new book,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, contending there will be a new world after the pandemic ends.

He also contended that the balance of power between China and the US will change after the pandemic.

Gandhi’s remarks came during a video interaction with American health expert and Harvard Global Health Institute director Ashish Jha. Gandhi was asked by Jha how the coronavirus will change society and what social norms and interactions will look like in India two years from now.

“I don’t think there will be one response to this disease. Every state will have its own response. You can already see that some states are doing better than others because of their nature, their design, their political system. I get the sense that the more decentralised states, the states that spread more power closer to the people, will do better,” Gandhi said.

“That’s my sense. I think the large urban centres will get hurt badly. I hope that this disease will bring people together and bring them to the realisation that you can’t fight this disease as different religions, or different communities, different castes, different genders,” he added.

However, Gandhi said there is a potential opportunity due to the pandemic.

“There is an opportunity that in fighting this disease, we are able to start a conversation, we are able to understand that everybody is required to fight this disease and we are able to work together to get out of this,” he said.

“I think there is a potential for that. We will also have to prepare ourselves for significant pain. I do worry about our older people, I also worry about our younger people who are sort of critical for the future growth of this country.”

At the global level, the former Congress chief said, the virus is operating at two levels.

“One, it is operating at a healthcare level and two, it is attacking the globalised structure. If you look at the places that are vulnerable, they are all nerve centres of globalisation. And if you look at the people who are vulnerable, they are all people who have been damaged by the food chain. Heart disease, particular types of diets, particular types of behaviour, all come from globalisation and the virus is attacking them,” he said.

“I am convinced you are going to have a new world after this virus. I also think for example, I think it is going to reshape Europe. Many people won’t like what I say…But I think Europe will have real, real difficulty staying together. I think the balance of power between the US and China will change. I think we are entering…people say 9/11 was a new chapter, this is a new book,” Gandhi said.