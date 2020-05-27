e-paper
Home / India News / ‘If 9/11 was a new chapter, Covid-19 is a new book’: Rahul Gandhi

‘If 9/11 was a new chapter, Covid-19 is a new book’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi held a conversation with public healthcare expert Dr Ashish Jha and epidemiologist, professor Johan Geisecke.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 10:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 crisis will change the existing structure and order in the world.

Globally, the virus is operating at two levels: First, at the healthcare level and secondly, by attacking the global structures. If you look at the places which are most affected, they all are the nerve centres of globalisation. I am convinced that we will have a new world after this. People say 9/11 was a new chapter. Well, this is a new book,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi was holding a dialogue on the Covid-19 crisis with global public healthcare expert Dr Ashish Jha and epidemiologist, professor Johan Geisecke of the Karolinska Institute, Sweden.

“I have a sense that large urban centres will be hurt badly. People will have to come together and realise that you can’t fight this disease as different communities, different religions or different genders,” said the former Congress president.

“We have to prepare ourselves for significant pain,” he added.

Speaking on the extreme temperature in India and its effect on the coronavirus, Professor Jha said, “It is not evidence I would bank on.”

He also said that the only way to stop the spread of the virus is to increase the testing capacity. The Harvard University professor also dismissed reports that Indians are immune to the virus because of the vaccinations that they get.

“I am sceptical that BCG vaccine can act as mediator. There is very less evidence about that, I would not make a policy based on that evidence,” said professor Jha.

The conversation is part of a series of dialogues that Gandhi is holding with global and Indian thought leaders to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and its consequences on the Indian economy.

Gandhi has previously spoken to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan.

