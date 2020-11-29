e-paper
Home / India News / ‘New Zealand MP took oath in Sanskrit’: PM Modi says spread of language fills Indians with pride

‘New Zealand MP took oath in Sanskrit’: PM Modi says spread of language fills Indians with pride

Recently, a New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma took oath in Sanskrit. The spread of our language, which is one of the oldest in the world, fills our heart with pride. I want to congratulate him on this platform,” the PM said.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
(PTI)
         

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for recently taking oath in Sanskrit and said that his action filled the hearts of Indians with pride.

“Recently, a New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma took oath in Sanskrit. The spread of our language, which is one of the oldest in the world, fills our heart with pride. I want to congratulate him on this platform,” the PM said.

The culture and scriptures of India have always been a centre of attraction for the whole world and people who came to visit our country returned to theirs as ambassadors of Indian culture, PM Modi said, adding that he recently got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who gives lessons on Vedanta and Geeta to people in Brazil.

“I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as ‘Vishvanath’. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called ‘Vishvavidya’ which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour’s driver from Rio De Janeiro,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi had sought suggestions from the people about topics for the 71st edition of the programme.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” the PM further added.

