PM Modi dedicates Mann Ki Baat to importance of culture, says it acts like emotional recharge during crisis

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where he talked about how culture helps people overcome the trauma of a crisis.

“Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India. Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country,” PM Modi said as he began his address.

“This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that culture is of great use during crisis, and it acts as emotional recharge.

“India’s culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India,” PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

He then shared the story of a Jonas Masetti, who is is giving lessons on Vedanta and Bhagavad Gita in Brazil.

“I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as ‘Vishvanath’. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta and Gita in Brazil. He runs an organisation called ‘Vishvavidya’ which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour’s driver from Rio De Janeiro,” said PM Modi.

He added, “After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vendanta in India &spent 4 yrs at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts.”

Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.