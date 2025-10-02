Newborn left to die by parents in Madhya Pradesh forest survives miraculously

A three-day-old baby was abandoned by his parents over fear of losing a government job and was later found buried under a stone in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. The couple kept the pregnancy a secret, as they already had three children.(X)

His tiny body was bloodied, bitten by ants, and nearly crushed beneath a stone after the mother allegedly left the newborn to die because he was their fourth child, NDTV reported.

The baby's father, Bablu Dandoliya, is a government school teacher who was scared of losing his job due to government rules restricting employment for those with more than two children.

The couple kept the pregnancy a secret, as they already had three children.

Baby's miraculous survival

The baby survived a night alone in the cold forest, suffering insect bites and hypothermia, before being rescued by villagers who heard his cries.

The infant, just three days old, was left to die in the Nandanwadi forest by his own parents.

According to police, the couple hid the pregnancy, and soon after the birth on September 23, carried the baby into the forest and placed him beneath a large stone.

Later, morning walkers heard what they thought was the cry of a wounded animal.

The baby was rushed to Chhindwara District Hospital, where doctors confirmed he was suffering from hypothermia and insect bites.

Police have filed a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for child abandonment.

"We are consulting senior officers. Further sections, including 109 BNS (attempt to murder), may be added after legal review," SDOP Kalyani Barkade told the publication.

