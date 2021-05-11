Newly-elected Tamil Nadu MLAs take oath

Newly-elected MLAs of the 16th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu took oath on Tuesday, a day after former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was unanimously elected leader of the legislative party to become the leader of opposition in the state assembly. The ceremony took place at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam hall at 10am.

Election to the post of speaker and deputy speaker will be held on May 12 at 10am. Senior MLA M Appavu is expected to be sworn in as the speaker and K Pitchandi as the deputy speaker after the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday declared them as its candidates to the two top posts in the House, news agency PTI reported.

DMK chief MK Stalin was sworn in as the state's eighth chief minister by governor Banwarilal Purohit on May 7.

In the recently concluded state election, the DMK won 133 seats out of the total 234 segments and along with its allies, including Congress, emerged victorious in 159 constituencies. The AIADMK won 66 seats and its allies, the PMK and BJP, bagged five and four constituencies respectively.