News updates from Hindustan Times: 149 flights from 31 countries in Phase 2 of Vande Bharat and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 08:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

149 flights from 31 countries in Phase 2 of Vande Bharat

The government will operate 149 flights from 31 countries, including the US, Australia and France, during the second phase of the repatriation of Indian citizens stranded abroad from May 16. Read more.

Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry

The federal cabinet is set to approve a comprehensive economic stimulus package on Wednesday that would offer cash support to the poor and credit guarantees to industry and contain far-reaching stimulus measures for sectors ranging from agriculture to banking and insurance, two officials aware of the development said. Read more.

‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that India’s economy has acquired strength in recent years and it can engage confidently with the world now. Read more.

‘There were stones thrown at my house’: Yuvraj Singh remembers 2014 World T20 final

Yuvraj Singh was the hero of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories for India. He was magnificent in both the tournaments as he was named the player of the tournament in both the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup in India. Read more.

Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Relationship with Russell Peters to scary stalker, did you know these facts about her?

Sunny Leone has come a long way from her Bigg Boss 5 days; she is now a bona fide Bollywood star and continues to be the most searched personality on Google in India year after year. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has acted in a number of films, including Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. Read more.

Instagram launches ‘Support Small Business’ sticker: How to use it

Instagram has been introducing new stickers to help support causes, thank Covid-19 warriors and more. It has now introduced a new “Support Small Business” sticker to help businesses get more reach during this time. Read more.

Watch: 3 journalists allegedly thrashed by cop in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Three journalists were allegedly thrashed in Punjab’s Jalandhar. A sub-inspector (SI) of police was suspended over the incident. Harpreet Singh, Hatinder Mehta and Randeep Sidhu were allegedly beaten. The scribes had gone to a bus stand where the SI was issuing challans. An argument erupted between the journalists and the police officer. The SI, Baljinder Singh, allegedly beat the three on the street. SP Ravinderpal Sandhu said a department inquiry has been initiated. Watch here.