Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Relationship with Russell Peters to scary stalker, did you know these facts about her?

bollywood

Updated: May 13, 2020 08:15 IST

Sunny Leone has come a long way from her Bigg Boss 5 days; she is now a bona fide Bollywood star and continues to be the most searched personality on Google in India year after year. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has acted in a number of films, including Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. She is a popular face on the small screen too, as the co-host of MTV Splitsvilla, alongside Rannvijay Singha. As she turns 39 on Wednesday, here are some lesser-known facts about her:

1. Sunny found porn ‘gross and weird’ when she watched it the first time

Sunny made a name for herself as an adult entertainer, but when she watched porn for the first time in her life, she was disgusted by it. This incident even finds a mention in the web series based on her life, Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, she had said, “As a child, you don’t know what you are gonna do in life. What you view as a child, when you are eight, ten or maybe coming of age, is completely different from when you become an adult and your views and things that happen in your life help change your perspective. So, at that time, it was gross and weird and never in a million years would I have thought that I would be entering a field where I was ten years before saying, ‘Oh my God this is disgusting!’” She added that people might find it strange to see that she was ‘not into it’ from the beginning.

2. Sunny once had an online stalker that landed up at her house

Being a celebrity, Sunny has experienced fierce online abuse, and one of her cyberbullies even reached her house! In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, she revealed, “Someone threatened me, telling me he’d come to my house to cause harm. Daniel (Weber, husband) was not in the country, and I was frightened, because I was living alone. I would hear noises outside my house and walk towards the door with a knife in my hand.”

Sharing another anecdote, Sunny said that a social media user with a large number of followers not only directed a volley of criticism at her, but also landed up at her doorstep. “He started banging on my door. That his Twitter followers had also bullied me, made me fear that a mob would turn up and break into my house,” she said. She was so traumatised by this incident that she installed security cameras outside her apartment and still gets scared thinking about it, though she does not live in the same house anymore.

3. Sunny had her ‘first serious heartbreak’ in high school

When Sunny was in high school, her parents decided to move from Michigan to California, which meant that she had to leave behind her boyfriend, leading to her ‘first serious heartbreak’. In an interview with YouTuber Hanee Chavan, she revealed that their relationship was the stuff of teenage dreams.

“He was the boy that would stick little love letters in my locker every day and it was just amazing! We kissed for the very first time after watching Romeo and Juliet play on the bus and it was awesome. When I found out that I had to leave, that was the worst,” she said, adding that he was a basketball player and that her parents absolutely hated him.

4. Sunny used to be in a relationship with comedian Russell Peters

Sunny has been happily married to Daniel Weber since 2011 and has three beautiful children - Nisha, Noah and Asher - with him. But did you know that she used to be in a relationship with stand-up comedian Russell Peters back in the day?

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny said that dating Russell was a ‘mistake’. “You know, we were friends for such a long time and sometimes if you are friends for so long you think you can end up together. So we dated each other for some time, but I think that was a mistake,” she said.

She went on to explain, “I mean, it spoils a lot of things. Although if I met him now, I would probably hug him and ask him about his family. He is a nice guy.”

5. Sunny got made fun of in school

Sunny is one of the most glamorous stars in the country now, but she was not always this way. She told YouTuber Hanee Chavan that she was far from the ‘cool kid’ when she was in school “I was the kid that smelled like aloo ke parathe on the bus. I wore a fanny pack, my hair was in some weird thing and I had hairy legs. I got made fun of,” she said, adding that she was a tomboy who played with GI Joes instead of Barbie Dolls.

