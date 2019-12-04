TV actor and former Splitsvilla contestant gets stalker arrested in Mumbai

tv

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:51 IST

The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 29-year-old man for stalking and assaulting a television actor and her Non Resident Indian (NRI) friend at Charni Road railway station. The arrested accused identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, 29, is the resident of Mariyappa Nagar, Worli. Shaikh claims that he works with a well known night club in south Mumbai.

The actor, identified as Harshita Kashyap, 26, who is working for an upcoming web series (she was also one of the contestants of Splitsvilla Season 8), is a resident of Four Bungalows in Andheri.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Kashyap said, “My friend Ish Pala, 27 who is an NRI and stays in South Africa, works in medical tourism. On December 2, she invited me to come with her to Saifee hospital at Charni road. So we decided to go by train as the hospital is just across the road from the station.”

“As it was afternoon, the train was partially empty. After she finished her work in the hospital, at around 3:30 pm we reached the station to return home. Pala was standing in the queue to purchase a train ticket when I noticed that someone was staring at us, initially we ignored but he was constantly stalking us,” said Kashyap.

While Kashyap and Pala were ascending the stairs they noticed that they were still being stalked. Kashyap confronted him, saying “why you are looking fixedly at me”. Rather than stopping the stalker arrogantly replied, “If I am staring at you than what is the problem.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 | Rashami Desai- Sidharth Shukla fight over tea, Twitter claims Bigg Boss is unfair

The actor and her friend decided to ignore him and continued walking. When they were on the foot over-bridge they noticed that Shaikh was still following them hence they stopped and questioned him again, “Why you are following us?”

This time the accused became physical. “He first slapped Pala which shook her. I go to the gym daily and as I am fit I decided to teach him a lesson and started hitting him. Shaikh retaliated and he even started hitting me. The office goers and co-passengers intervened meanwhile the police personal arrived and took us to the GRP chowki on the platform,” added Kashyap.

“We registered an offence against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of Indian Penal Code and arrested him,” said B Pawar, inspector, Charchgate GRP.

“When we were in police station to file an FIR against him he started crying and even his sister requested me not to file a case as their financial conditions was not good. But I thought if we will not teach a lesson to such people they might repeat such acts and be dangerous for other females in future,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more