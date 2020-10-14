e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: 20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains at Falaknuma in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains at Falaknuma in Hyderabad on Wednesday.(PTI photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra

Unprecedented torrential rain that wreaked havoc in Hyderabad and its suburbs in the last 24 hours claimed at least 17 lives and threw normal life out of gear. Read more

India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak

India has not reached out to Pakistan, directly or via intermediaries, to resume dialogue between the two countries, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, dismissing claims by Imran Khan’s top security adviser Moeed W Yusuf that New Delhi had sent a quiet message that reflected what he called, “a desire for conversation”. Read more

Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday

Metro rail operations in Maharashtra will start from Thursday in a graded manner under its mission ‘begin again’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The metro rail operations will resume following fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘You do not go in with just Plan A,’ CSK CEO comments on mid-season transfer talks

IPL 2020: CSK need to shore up their batting order as they have looked precarious in pressure situations. The middle-order is not firing consistently and due to that CSK have faced a lot trouble during chasing. Read more

Sanjay Dutt talks about cancer diagnosis in new video: ‘This is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it’

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer earlier this year, is determined to beat it. In a new video shared by hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, the actor said that he is already back at work and promised to beat cancer soon. Read more

Apple ProRAW: What it means, who can use it and when it is coming to iPhone 12 Pro

This feature, as mentioned during the launch, won’t be available in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the time of their release but will surely be coming later this year. Read more

Watch: World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland, no injuries

 
tags
top news
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
DC vs RR Live: Shreays Iyer slams 40-ball fifty, Capitals on the charge
DC vs RR Live: Shreays Iyer slams 40-ball fifty, Capitals on the charge
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In