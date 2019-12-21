News updates from Hindustan Times| 46 flights diverted,17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi

More than 300 departing and incoming flights were delayed on Friday stranded hundreds of passengers at Delhi airport early on Friday as visibility dropped to as low as 50 metres. Read more

Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence

More than 40 people, including at least three minors, were detained after clashes that broke out during the mostly-peaceful agitation against the newly-amended citizenship act in Daryaganj on Friday evening. Read more

Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold talks with China’s state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi at Hyderabad House here for the first time since the second informal summit between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram in October. Read more

7 Navy officials among 8 held for ‘links with Pak spy racket’

The suspects -- seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator -- were produced before a special court dealing with National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Vijayawada in the afternoon. They were remanded to judicial custody until January 3. Read more

34 runs in 4 matches - Virat Kohli in need course correction in 3rd ODI against West Indies at Cuttack

India captain Virat Kohli and Cuttack haven’t been the best of pals; an oddity like this amphitheatre where new architecture sits incongruously next to the old. Read more

Columns | Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew

From denoting an evening signal when lights would go off to a clampdown when people must stay indoors at certain times, this word has a fascinating journey. Read more

Analysis | CAA-NRC: Lessons from the Assam experience

The CAA appears to be ultra vires of the Constitution of India, specifically Articles 14, 21 and 25. While legal and constitutional issues will eventually be adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court, there are fundamental issues with regard to the CAA and the allied National Register of Citizens (NRC), affecting the very future of India, which merit urgent consideration by all citizens. Read more