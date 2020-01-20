News updates from Hindustan Times| Number of people held for illegally entering Bangladesh up by 50% and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh

The number of people caught while trying to cross over to Bangladesh from India increased by over 50% with a total of 2,971 people arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2018 as compared to 1,800 in 2017, according to latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah

JP Nadda, BJP’s working president, is all set to take over party reins from national president Amit Shah on Monday and is expected to be elected to the top post unopposed. Top leaders, across the states and in government, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda, who was made party’s working president in June 2019. It was also the first time that the BJP had appointed a working president.

India’s richest 1% have 4-times more wealth than 70% of its poorest: Study

India’s richest 1 per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country’s population, while the total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget, an Oxfam study said on Monday.

India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile

The Indian strategic forces got a major boost on Sunday after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested a 3,500-kilometre range submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile off the Vizag coast, with the nuclear weapon meeting all its target objectives, officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Why France is a reliable strategic partner for India | Opinion

India and France share a common trait of civilisational exceptionalism, and after the Cold War ended, both countries were quick to espouse the virtues of multipolarity. From geopolitics to space cooperation, Paris has always been supportive of New Delhi’s decisions, writes former diplomat Rakesh Sood.

‘No reason to change’: Kohli confirms KL Rahul as wicket-keeper for NZ tour

Hailing KL Rahul’s ability to perform any given role in limited overs cricket, India skipper Virat Kohli more or less confirmed that the Karnataka batsman would continue to keep wickets at least in the first couple of T20Is in New Zealand. Rahul was given the job of keeping the wickets after designated wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was concussed after being hit on the head in the first ODI against Australia.

Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif make heads turn

Actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif added Bollywood glamour to Umang 2020 in Mumbai on Sunday. The event is organised every year to honour the police for their hard work and service.

