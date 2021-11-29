News updates from Hindustan Times: Air India pilots give 3 days' ultimatum to management, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air India pilots warn of industrial action if demands not addressed in 3 days

Air India pilots have given an ultimatum of three days to the Air India management to meet their demands. In a letter to the aviation secretary (also Air India Chairman and managing director- Rajiv Bansal), sent on Monday evening, the pilots warned that if they do not see the illegal pay cut and related issues being addressed within three days, they will seek justice through industrial action. Read more

Mahua Moitra says row over Tharoor's pic non-issue; Jwala Gutta, Mimi weigh in

Trinamool MP in Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra on Monday took to Twitter to extend support to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who was embroiled in a row after he posted a photo with five women MPs and wrote, 'Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work'. Read more

Pakistan’s move to allow India’s aid to Afghanistan comes with a rider

Pakistan has linked its decision to allow India to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to the condition that the relief materials be moved by Pakistani trucks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more

'Wanted to get that partnership going': Rahane defends India's timing of declaration after draw against New Zealand

One of the major discussions that begun after New Zealand managed to draw the Kanpur opener on Monday was India's timing of declaration. Could India have declared a bit earlier to put more pressure on New Zealand with their spin trio? But captain Ajinkya Rahane felt otherwise, defending his call saying that he wanted the partnership of Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel to keep going for a few more overs. Read more

Mallika Dua urges people not to spread rumours about her father Vinod Dua's death: 'Let him have his dignity'

Comedian and actor Mallika Dua on Monday issued a statement urging people not to spread rumours about the death of her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who is currently in the ICU. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mallika added that she will keep everyone updated about her father. Read more

World AIDS Day: Know the early symptoms of HIV

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is a much dreaded disease which currently has not cure. It is caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and a person who has the condition is susceptible to multiple organ failure and overwhelming infections. Read more