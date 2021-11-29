Mallika Dua urges people not to spread rumours about her father Vinod Dua's death: 'Let him have his dignity'

Comedian and actor Mallika Dua on Monday issued a statement urging people not to spread rumours about the death of her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who is currently in the ICU. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mallika added that she will keep everyone updated about her father.

Mallika Dua wrote, "Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU. Fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter."

Mallika Dua on Monday issued a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mallika had said in an Instagram Stories post: "My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible."

Vinod Dua was hospitalised with Covid-19 earlier this year. He lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, in June after a prolonged battle with coronavirus.

As per news agency PTI, the couple was in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid-19 wave was at its peak. His health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals, as per the report. Mallika Dua also has an elder sister Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

Also Read | Heartbroken Mallika Dua bids final farewell to mother Chinna, promises to live with grace in new note

After her mother's death, Mallika had shared the news on Instagram. She had shared a note, "I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That's how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thank you ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you my ma." She had captioned the post, "Love of my life. My first and greatest love. Thank you for choosing me."