News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now; says, ‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he was not going to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for now as the “BJP government cannot be trusted”. Read more

India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies

A day after the civil aviation ministry decided to resume flights between India and the UK from January 8, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday offered more clarification. Read more

Green passports to army medics: How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive

The world is looking at Israel as it leads with its ambitious inoculation drive to vaccinate more than 10% of its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this week. Read more

PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated highest among global leaders, the BJP’s president JP Nadda said on Saturday citing research by an American firm. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh click pics with fans, enjoy a safari at Ranthambore. See pics, videos

As Bollywood star couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning, pictures from their animal safari in Ranthambore National Park have flooded the internet. Read more

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, undergoing primary angioplasty

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, is currently undergoing treatment. Read more

Ananya Panday is queen of floral bikinis and bodycon dresses during Maldives holiday with Ishaan Khatter

The Maldives seem to be the current favourite holiday destination of celebrities. From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, the who’s who of Bollywood are partying in the land of white sand and blue water beaches. Read more

Artist’s surreal video involving animated balloons gets over 4 million views

“Incredible” and “amazing” are among the few words that you may be inclined to say after seeing this video involving balloons. In fact, since being shared some 14 hours ago, this video has received over 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Read more