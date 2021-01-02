News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now; says, ‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’ and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he was not going to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for now as the “BJP government cannot be trusted”. Read more
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
A day after the civil aviation ministry decided to resume flights between India and the UK from January 8, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday offered more clarification. Read more
Green passports to army medics: How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
The world is looking at Israel as it leads with its ambitious inoculation drive to vaccinate more than 10% of its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this week. Read more
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated highest among global leaders, the BJP’s president JP Nadda said on Saturday citing research by an American firm. Read more
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh click pics with fans, enjoy a safari at Ranthambore. See pics, videos
As Bollywood star couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning, pictures from their animal safari in Ranthambore National Park have flooded the internet. Read more
Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, undergoing primary angioplasty
Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, is currently undergoing treatment. Read more
Ananya Panday is queen of floral bikinis and bodycon dresses during Maldives holiday with Ishaan Khatter
The Maldives seem to be the current favourite holiday destination of celebrities. From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, the who’s who of Bollywood are partying in the land of white sand and blue water beaches. Read more
Artist’s surreal video involving animated balloons gets over 4 million views
“Incredible” and “amazing” are among the few words that you may be inclined to say after seeing this video involving balloons. In fact, since being shared some 14 hours ago, this video has received over 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Read moreWatch: Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine