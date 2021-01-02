e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh click pics with fans, enjoy a safari at Ranthambore. See pics, videos

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh click pics with fans, enjoy a safari at Ranthambore. See pics, videos

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh enjoyed a wildlife safari with their families in Ranthambore on New Year. They were spotted by fans on their holiday and obliged them with some pictures.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and their families in Ranthambore.
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and their families in Ranthambore.
         

As Bollywood star couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning, pictures from their animal safari in Ranthambore National Park have flooded the internet. They were spotted by their fans at their holiday and obliged them with some pictures.

Photos shared by their fans on social media show the four’s first pictures together from the trip. So far, they had been sharing a few selfies and pictures of the gorgeous views but none of themselves with each other. Alia was seen smiling as she posed with her fans. She wore a chunky black jacket, black pants and brown boots. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a blue and green jacket with blue jeans and a blue cap. Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in black from head to toe. He wore a black cap, dark sunglasses, black mask, a black jacket and black pants. Deepika also wore black mask, muffler, jacket and pants.

 
 
 

More pictures from the safari showed them in different vehicles with their families. Ranveer and Deepika were joined by her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha. Ranbir and Alia were with her mother Soni Razdan and others. His mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni,niece Samara and Alia’s sister Shaheen had also joined them for the holiday.

Alia-Ranbir and Deepika-Ranveer at the airport in Mumbai.
Alia-Ranbir and Deepika-Ranveer at the airport in Mumbai.

The families arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning. They were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

It was earlier rumoured that the families had all gone to Jaipur for the engagement ceremony of Ranbir and Alia. Later, veteran actor, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor denied the reports saying, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

Also see: Ananya Panday shows off lean beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacation, Suhana Khan loves it

Fans started speculating about their wedding after Ranbir, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, said that he and Alia may have gotten married in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic. “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” the actor had said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In