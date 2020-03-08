e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| Allahabad HC raps UP govt for hoardings with photos of anti-CAA protesters and all the latest news at this hour

Mar 08, 2020 13:43 IST

HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The UP government had put up posters of anti-CAA protesters and also written the amount they owed for causing damages to the state.
The UP government had put up posters of anti-CAA protesters and also written the amount they owed for causing damages to the state. (HT Archive)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Allahabad HC raps UP govt for hoardings with photos of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for putting up hoardings of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in Lucknow and termed it ‘insult of state and its public’.

Yes Bank crisis: PhonePe services working fine as it moves to ICICI Bank UPI system

PhonePe, a digital payment platform unexpectedly came into the limelight earlier this week due to the moratorium imposed on Yes Bank. The payment service’s servers went down as it’s UPI was based on Yes Bank.

India vs Australia: Shafali Verma breaks world record, becomes youngest cricketer to play in World Cup final

16-year-old Shafali Verma on Sunday broke a world record even before the first ball of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

International Women’s Day 2020: From fearing travelling alone to women driving cabs and bike taxis in small towns of India

In the past few years, women working as commercial cab drivers, and even for bike cabs, have increased. Now, such women are not only found in the “progressive cities of Delhi and Mumbai but also smaller places like Durgapur and Surat.

On Women’s Day 2020, 5 female characters from Hindi movies that shall forever be our favourites

In the annals of Hindi cinema in the last 100 years, there have been several inspiring female characters -- characters made famous by actors such as Nutan, Meena Kumari, Nargis and Waheeda Rehman to name a few.

Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
ED takes custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 11
ED takes custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 11
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Women cab drivers in India
Women cab drivers in India
