News updates from Hindustan Times| Allahabad HC raps UP govt for hoardings with photos of anti-CAA protesters and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:43 IST

Allahabad HC raps UP govt for hoardings with photos of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for putting up hoardings of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in Lucknow and termed it ‘insult of state and its public’.

Yes Bank crisis: PhonePe services working fine as it moves to ICICI Bank UPI system

PhonePe, a digital payment platform unexpectedly came into the limelight earlier this week due to the moratorium imposed on Yes Bank. The payment service’s servers went down as it’s UPI was based on Yes Bank.

India vs Australia: Shafali Verma breaks world record, becomes youngest cricketer to play in World Cup final

16-year-old Shafali Verma on Sunday broke a world record even before the first ball of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

International Women’s Day 2020: From fearing travelling alone to women driving cabs and bike taxis in small towns of India

In the past few years, women working as commercial cab drivers, and even for bike cabs, have increased. Now, such women are not only found in the “progressive cities of Delhi and Mumbai but also smaller places like Durgapur and Surat.

On Women’s Day 2020, 5 female characters from Hindi movies that shall forever be our favourites

In the annals of Hindi cinema in the last 100 years, there have been several inspiring female characters -- characters made famous by actors such as Nutan, Meena Kumari, Nargis and Waheeda Rehman to name a few.