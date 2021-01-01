e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian army’s first order of the year has been placed with a domestic shipyard as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. In picture - Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region.
Indian army’s first order of the year has been placed with a domestic shipyard as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. In picture - Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh

The Indian army has ordered new fast patrol boats for the surveillance of water bodies in the mountains, including Pangong Tso, in eastern Ladakh where it has been locked in a border row with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for eight months. Read more

It shows the faith India has on their players in the dressing room, regardless of caste, race and creed: Akhtar heaps praise on Mohammed Siraj

India’s victory in Melbourne has been lauded by the cricket community. The Indian cricket team were on the backfoot after the humiliation they faced in Adelaide. Read more

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as she asks him about pay parity in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Anil Kapoor a question about the wage gap that persists in Bollywood between male and female actors. However, his response left her speechless. Read more

Watch: Mumbai cop escorts gatecrasher out of home in Dharavi. It’s a 6-foot-long Rock Python

A cop is being hailed as a hero for his brave gesture after he escorted a gatecrashing 6-foot-long Rock Python out of a house in Dharavi. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the tale of bravery along with a video of the incident. Read more

Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021

BSF soldiers welcomed the new year by cutting cake on the first day. The BSF personnel were seen dancing to songs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area. Watch here

tags
top news
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K
Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
‘Shows faith India has on their players regardless of caste, race & creed’
‘Shows faith India has on their players regardless of caste, race & creed’
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In