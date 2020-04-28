News updates from Hindustan Times: AIIMS set to begin plasma therapy, Tablighi Jamaat members donate plasma and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:10 IST

AIIMS set to begin plasma therapy, Tablighi Jamaat members donate plasma

In Delhi, after Lok Nayak hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to begin plasma therapy for those with severe Covid-19 infections. The collection of plasma from over 350 eligible members of the Tablighi Jamaat started on Monday at the Covid Care Centres in Sultanpuri and Narela. Twenty-five donations have already been received.

Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work

The Delhi government on Monday finally lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers and electricians after a complete review of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital. In a 7-point order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists that had been prohibited in the city.

On Kim Jong Un’s health, Donald Trump says ‘have a very good idea, but can’t talk’

US President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive, saying he wished him well after days of speculation over the dictator’s whereabouts.

Don’t quite trust this guy: AB de Villiers narrates story of first meeting with Kohli

Apart from being one of the best batsmen of the current generation, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are also close friends. The duo, ever since brought together by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, have relished each other’s company. In an Instagram live session recently, De Villiers revealed that he was sceptical about Kohli when he first met him.

Happy Birthday Samantha: Five films that are proof of her underrated versatility

Like most of her contemporaries, Samantha Akkineni rose to stardom by taking the quintessential heroine roles in star-studded projects before going on to experimenting with roles that were a proof of her untapped talent. On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, a look at five films from her illustrious career.

WhatsApp’s latest update for iPhones brings support for 8 people on group calls

WhatsApp has officially rolled out support for more people on group calls. WhatsApp users can now make group video and voice calls with up to eight people. This is currently available only for iPhone users as of now. WhatsApp’s latest update on iOS comes with this feature along with visual improvements for iOS 13.

Lockdown Fashion: Pyjamas are the new jeans

The coronavirus pandemic has utterly transformed the way most of us dressed, because now shirts have been replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees and jeans have been replaced with PJs. Designers and stylists tell us how they will influence our post-pandemic fashion as well.

Why jump-starting car factories in India is no easy ride

A week after the Centre announced allowing of partial resumption of production by industries, automobile companies including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Tata Motors, Ford and Mercedes-Benz are yet to resume production stating supply chain, not just component suppliers but also dealers, needs to start operating to re-start production. The companies said in most parts of the country most of the auto dealers and suppliers continue to be in a lockdown condition.

‘Covid-19 has made it difficult to manage cancer care’

Dr Abhishek Shankar, assistant professor in the department of radiation oncology at Lady Hardinge Medical College said that coronavirus has made it difficult to manage the cancer care delivery system. A recent report ‘Cancer Care Delivery Challenges Amidst Coronavirus Disease Outbreak’ published in the journal of Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention has pointed out that cancer patients are more susceptible to coronavirus.

