News updates from Hindustan Times: As stir continues, BJP plans to reach out to 3 crore families and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 08:50 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am.

As stir continues, BJP plans to reach out to 3 crore families

As protests raged across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that opposition parties led by the Congress had unleashed a misinformation campaign and it would begin a massive outreach programme to counter the same. Read more

With 5,000 officers, snipers, security steps up for PM Modi’s Delhi mega rally

Nearly 5,000 security and traffic personnel will form the security cover in and around the Ramlila ground. The National Security Guard’s (NSG) anti-aircraft and anti-drone squads are being positioned to tackle any air strikes, the Delhi Police said. Read more

Kanpur remains on edge, death toll in UP reaches 17, internet suspension extended

The state-wide death toll of the protestors now stands at 17 — two were killed in alleged police firing in Babupurwa area of Kanpur. Read more

How Sharad Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s poll strategy in Maharashtra shaped the Congress’s election campaign in Jharkhand, where it kept the focus on local issues, the economy and jobs, and avoided getting into a debate on nationalism pushed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Pakistani professor sentenced to death over blasphemy charge

A court in Pakistan on Saturday handed down the death sentence to a university lecturer who had been charged in 2013 of committing blasphemy under a law that critics say is often used to target minorities and liberal activists. Read more

US builds a force for space wars of the future

The Space Force will be the sixth branch of US military after Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guards. The last branch, the Air Force, was created 70 years ago. Read more

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Stage set for final showdown at Cuttack

Virat Kohli & Co look to clinch 10th straight ODI series victory against Caribbeans in third and final clash at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Read more

Sunny Kaushal on being introduced as Vicky Kaushal’s brother: ‘The tag will go away when it has to’

Sunny Kaushal, brother of actor Vicky Kaushal, says he is often asked if Vicky is giving him any tips to choose the right scripts, but his answer is ‘no. Read more