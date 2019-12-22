As stir continues, BJP plans to reach out to 3 crore families

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 08:08 IST

As protests raged across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that opposition parties led by the Congress had unleashed a misinformation campaign and it would begin a massive outreach programme to counter the same.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the party would reach out to at least 3 crore families, organise rallies in each district of the country and hold over 250 press conferences to expose the “lies” being peddled by the Opposition.

The announcement came following a meeting chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda where party leaders discussed the need to come up with a communication strategy.

The meeting was attended by the party’s national office bearers and organisational leaders from states. Nadda told party leaders that they should work to expose the “conspiracy” of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left, among others, to push their politics of “violence and hate”.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed the Congress was indulging in politics of “ appeasement” on the issue and its language was the same as that of Pakistan.

Yadav accused opposition parties of “disturbing” peace in the country and spreading confusion. “Some opposition parties, especially Congress is indulging in the politics of lies and rumours. The Opposition is causing disturbance in the country with lies and rumours. We will expose them and bring out the truth,” Yadav said.

Asked about the charge that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) discriminates against Muslims, Yadav said it was a “complete lie”.

“It is a complete lie being spread by the Congress. We will expose it by communicating with people.We will have press conferences on the issue in more than 250 places in the country and we will end the politics of lies,” he said.