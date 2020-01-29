News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: After Supreme Court rejects Delhi gang rape convict’s plea, victim’s mother says ‘hang them as soon as possible’and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Supreme Court rejects Delhi gang rape convict’s plea, victim’s mother says ‘hang them as soon as possible’

The mother of Delhi gangrape victim welcomed the Supreme Court order dismissing the plea of one of the convicts in the case Mukesh Singh against the rejection of his mercy petition. The three-judge bench said that the President took all relevant records into account before dismissing his mercy plea. Read more

‘Have reservations and disagreement’: Kerala Governor reads references on anti-CAA resolution in assembly

Springing a surprise, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday read out the references on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution passed by the state assembly, while presenting his policy address of the Left government in the House. Read more

Budget 2020: What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21

In three days from now, India will know what finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the financial year 2020-21 has in it for every sector. Since it first came to power in 2014, the core area of focus for BJP-led Narendra Modi government has been a push for start-ups. Read more

Former Pakistan pacer ‘warns’ Virender Sehwag: ‘Khabardar, humare legends ke khilaf aisi bakwas mat kare’

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has hit out at former India captain Virender Sehwag for making comments against Pakistan cricketers. In an earlier video, Sehwag had spoken about how different Pakistan players want to enter the Indian market as analysts. Read more

Rajinikanth poses with Bear Grylls in Bandipur, Man Vs Wild host shares new picture

Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday shot for the new episode of Discovery Channel’s Man Vs Wild with host Bear Grylls. The latter posted a picture with Rajinikanth on Wednesday. It was reported that Rajinikanth had got injured during the shoot at the Bandipur National Park, a tiger reserve in Karnataka. Read more

Apple’s official e-store to be operational in India by Q3 2020: Report

Apple’s official e-store will launch in the third quarter of this year, according to a TechCrunch report. Currently, Apple sells its products online through partnerships with e-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall. For offline, Apple is also expected to open its retail store in India very soon. Read more

The Taste With Vir: Two great restaurants in London and Mumbai (and one to avoid)

The best meal I have had in a very long time was no surprise. I would have been astonished if it had been anything but excellent. The restaurant was Davies and Brook at Claridge’s Hotel in London (Gordon Ramsay used to run a restaurant in the same room, a decade or so ago) and all its reviews have been raves. Read more