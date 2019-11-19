News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: BJP reads a message in PM Modi’s praise of NCP, Pawar’s cryptic comments and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:04 IST

BJP reads a message in PM Modi’s praise of NCP, Pawar’s cryptic comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for its functioning in the Rajya Sabha on Monday has set tongues wagging in Maharashtra’s political circles but the NCP chief’s refusal to even acknowledge that Congress and the NCP are thinking of joining forces with the Sena further prolongs the political uncertainty in Maharashtra. Read more here.

Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman Nithyananda’s institute in Ahmedabad

A couple moved the Gujarat High Court on Monday, seeking custody of their two daughters who are being allegedly held in illegal confinement at an institution run by self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda here. Read more here.

Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana went back in time to remind the ruling party of its roots using ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Nationalism’ to drive home the point and also hit out at the BJP over its tie-ups with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and the JD(U) in Bihar. Read more here.

Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Delhi air pollution, says ‘despite promises, air is still unsafe’

Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has extended support to groups working to raise awareness about the air pollution in Delhi and its damaging effects. The Oscar-winner gave a push to the efforts of the groups with an Instagram post. Read more here.

Adapt, adjust, attack: How Ravindra Jadeja, the batsman, is having a stunning impact

Ravindra Jadeja has been bumped up the order to number 6 ahead of Wriddhiman Saha and the wild slogger of the years gone by has shown tremendous application and has put a price tag on his wicket. Read more here.

These coffee table books could be perfect as holiday gifts

Art, architecture, music or travel: Coffee table books can fill just the right gift niche, especially when the cost would be budget-busting if you bought one for yourself. Check out more here.